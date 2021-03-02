Milam County Sheriff stepping down from office
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County Sheriff Chris White resigned Monday at 1 p.m.
Chief Deputy Mike Clore will likely be confirmed as interim sheriff, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO said White was stepping down for personal reasons and that this is not crime related.
