Mu Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

Texas A&M's Athing Mu broke the 800m collegiate record at the SEC Indoor Track Championships.
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – For the fourth time in the 2021 indoor season Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu has earned the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week award, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native won the SEC 800m title in a World U20 record breaking time of 1:58.40. She beat the previous collegiate record, held by former Texas A&M national champion Jazmine Fray, by nearly two seconds. Mu’s World U20 record is pending ratification.

She also became the second fastest American all-time in the indoor 800m, only behind Ajee Wilson at 1:58.29.

Her time set multiple records including a Randal Tyson Track Center facility record, SEC meet record and Texas A&M school record. She became the first collegian to run a sub 1:59 in a collegiate season, indoors or outdoors.

Mu ran the first 200 meters in 28.65 and 400 meters at 57.96, before clocking the third lap in 29.64 and finishing the final lap at 30.81 with an overall time of 1:58.40.

It is the fifth time this season a Texas A&M athlete has garnered USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honors and the third time Mu has done so individually.

Texas A&M USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week winners

Jan. 26 – Athing Mu

Feb. 2 – Tyra Gittens

Feb. 9 – Athing Mu

Feb. 16 – Women’s 4x400m (Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young, Mu)

March 2 – Athing Mu

