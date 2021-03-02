One COVID-19 death reported, Brazos County ICU occupancy dips below 100%

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 97 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 820 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 70′s. There have been 209 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,461 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

48 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,682 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 192 active probable cases and there have been 3,490 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,490. There have been 184,024 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 85 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 98 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 600 staffed hospital beds with 91 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 85 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 55 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 32 1,824 1,764 28 4,897 1,670 Brazos 820 17,490 16,461 209 23,347 9,083 Burleson 233 2,205 1,937 35 2,181 705 Grimes 389 3,437 2,986 62 2,787 1,094 Houston 60 1,543 1,441 42 1,757 1,017 Lee 224 2,011 1,751 36 1,517 586 Leon 155 1,539 1,347 37 1,282 562 Madison 159 1,873 1,689 25 894 380 Milam 26 2,336 2,304 39 2,524 1,578 Montgomery 3,122 45,528 22,380 244 61,173 33,238 Robertson 214 2,012 1,761 37 1,904 720 San Jacinto 186 1,009 795 28 2,143 1,387 Trinity 66 665 577 22 1,823 1,451 Walker 122 8,453 8,216 115 4,950 2,434 Waller 88 3,457 3,329 40 3,893 1,846 Washington 449 3,668 3,136 83 5,708 1,768

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 56 new cases and 302 active cases on Feb. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 2,761 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 1, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 156,989 active cases and 2,429,453 recoveries. There have been 2,647,845 total cases reported and 23,093,465 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 42,995 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,574,983 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,887,045 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,914,705 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 350,201 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 1 at 4:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.