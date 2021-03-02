Advertisement

Popular Bryan restaurant changes name

“We enjoyed, loved, being a Must Be Heaven. As Sweet Relish Café we’re just wanting to you know, kind of change a little bit of the atmosphere.”
Pies on display at Sweet Relish Cafe & Baked Goods in downtown Bryan
Pies on display at Sweet Relish Cafe & Baked Goods in downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Must Be Heaven with two locations in Bryan, one on Main Street and one at the corner of Villa Maria and Briarcrest is now Sweet Relish Café and Baked Goods.

Owners Donna and Baine Morrow finalized the separation with Must Be Heaven a few weeks ago. They say the split was amicable but necessary to make some desired changes.

We enjoyed, loved, being a Must Be Heaven. As Sweet Relish Café, we’re just wanting to you know, kind of change a little bit of the atmosphere,” said Baine. “In November, we were approached by the franchise office which is in Brenham, and we were given an opportunity to go out on our own, to split away from them, and so we took the opportunity to do so.”

Baine says some of the changes customers can look forward to are some additions to the menu, saying most of the popular menu items will still be available along with the famous pies and baked goods.

“We do have a new menu. Our menu, you might say, is expanded and changed a little bit,” said Baine. “So as to make it a little easier to get what you want as far as different combinations, items, and entrees.”

Baine says Sweet Relish expects to keep the same hours they previously held.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Milam County Sheriff stepping down from office

Latest News

School officials and attorneys are currently reviewing the Governor’s Executive Order that will...
Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux College Station celebrated its one year anniversary with a special...
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux celebrates one year anniversary in College Station
Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/2
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/2