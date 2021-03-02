Popular Bryan restaurant changes name

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Must Be Heaven with two locations in Bryan, one on Main Street and one at the corner of Villa Maria and Briarcrest is now Sweet Relish Café and Baked Goods.

Owners Donna and Baine Morrow finalized the separation with Must Be Heaven a few weeks ago. They say the split was amicable but necessary to make some desired changes.

We enjoyed, loved, being a Must Be Heaven. As Sweet Relish Café, we’re just wanting to you know, kind of change a little bit of the atmosphere,” said Baine. “In November, we were approached by the franchise office which is in Brenham, and we were given an opportunity to go out on our own, to split away from them, and so we took the opportunity to do so.”

A popular restaurant in #Bryan known for its sandwiches and baked goods now has a new name. Story tonight on @KBTXNews at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/i8fADQywxW — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 2, 2021

Baine says some of the changes customers can look forward to are some additions to the menu, saying most of the popular menu items will still be available along with the famous pies and baked goods.

“We do have a new menu. Our menu, you might say, is expanded and changed a little bit,” said Baine. “So as to make it a little easier to get what you want as far as different combinations, items, and entrees.”

Baine says Sweet Relish expects to keep the same hours they previously held.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.