Texas A&M baseball prepares for midweek games vs HBU and UIW

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies start a 10-game homestand with midweek games Tuesday and Wednesday games against Houston Baptist Huskies and Incarnate Word Cardinals, respectively, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is 6:32 p.m. both nights.

The games are available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.

Texas A&M looks to build off their 2-1 weekend at the Round Rock Classic, including impressive wins over Big 12 opponents Baylor (12-4) and Oklahoma (8-1). Zane Schmidt earned honors as the Tournament MVP and teammates Will Frizzell and Mikey Hoehner joined him on the All-Tournament Team.

The Aggies have not yielded a first-inning run in 2021, outscoring opponents 13-0. The Maroon & White are outscoring foes 40-6 in the first frame the last two seasons.

This season, Aggie pitchers have recorded double digits in the strikeout column in seven of the eight games all three games and they rank fourth in the country with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. In 2020, the Aggies ranked second in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.5). They also checked in at No. 16 for K-to-BB ratio (3.68).

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (4-4) vs. HBU (1-5) and UIW (3-0)Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (Fr., RHP, 0-0, 6.75) vs. #41 Daxton Tinker (So., RHP, 0-1, 3.38)

• WEDNESDAY: #38 Chris Weber (Jr., LHP, 0-0, 0.00) vs. #25 Michael Garza (Jr., RHP, 0-0, 0.00)

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. • Wednesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play); Mark Johnson (color analyst)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Aggies lead series vs. HBU, 12-0 and series vs. UIW, 4-1