Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that all businesses can open at full capacity next week and the state’s face mask mandate will be lifted.

Local universities and colleges are currently reviewing the orders.

A spokesman for the Texas A&M University System said, “The Office of General Counsel is studying the orders.”

A spokesman for Blinn College said officials there are also still reviewing the announcement and determining what step to take next.

On Twitter, Sam Houston State University said, “In response to Governor Abbott’s issuance of Executive Order GA-34 which goes into effect on March 10, 2021, Sam Houston State University is seeking additional guidance from the Office of General Counsel and other vested entities regarding safety measures and health standards in place. All safety protocols will remain in effect on all SHSU campuses until further clarification is obtained.”

Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.

