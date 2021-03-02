Texas A&M opens call for artists to create statue of school mascot, Reveille

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has announced a public competition to commission a permanent art installation in honor of the school’s collie mascot, Reveille.

The installation will be located on campus outside of Kyle Field near Reveille Memorial, the resting place of Texas A&M’s former mascots. Installation of the piece is projected for spring 2022.

Professional artists or artist teams may submit their entries, which should include a resume and images of three different previous public art projects, on the Texas A&M University Art Galleries website. Organizers said artists should consider figurative and other interesting elements as part of their concept, as well as the Aggie Core Values.

