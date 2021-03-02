Advertisement

Texas A&M opens call for artists to create statue of school mascot, Reveille

The beloved collie will be immortalized in a work of art outside Kyle Field near the resting place of all former Reveilles.
The university plans to install the permanent artistic representation of Reveille in spring 2022.
Mar. 1, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has announced a public competition to commission a permanent art installation in honor of the school’s collie mascot, Reveille.

The installation will be located on campus outside of Kyle Field near Reveille Memorial, the resting place of Texas A&M’s former mascots. Installation of the piece is projected for spring 2022.

Professional artists or artist teams may submit their entries, which should include a resume and images of three different previous public art projects, on the Texas A&M University Art Galleries website. Organizers said artists should consider figurative and other interesting elements as part of their concept, as well as the Aggie Core Values.

For more details click here.

