Twin City Mission helping people behind on rent, preparing for more when eviction moratorium runs out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to run out at the end of the month, meaning millions of Americans who owe back rent could be evicted from their homes without a place to stay.

Staff at Twin City Mission are doing everything they can to get ahead of the issue.

Jennifer Young, the shelter’s homeless and housing services program director was on First News at Four on Tuesday.

Young says case managers at Twin City Mission have at least 50 people in the area who are behind on rent. They are also getting calls from landlords asking for assistance.

“They have claimed that they have 30-40 units of people who are behind on their rent, so when you start to add that up, it’s quite a big number,” Young said.

When the moratorium runs out, Twin City Mission is leaning on the money that comes from the state, an emergency solutions grant.

“With that, we can do homeless prevention and hopefully keep people in their house,” Young said.

Twin City Mission received over $1 million from the CARES Act. Young says it’s hard to pinpoint how many people that money could help, but she knows this kind of money will help a large amount of people in our community.

Young says she has never seen the number of people facing homelessness in our community this high.

“I unfortunately think there will be more before this is all over, but the good news is there is funding available, we are prepared to help and we want to avoid as many people entering the homeless system as we possibly can,” Young said.

If you need rental assistance, you can reach out to Twin City Mission at (979) 822-1492.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.