Advertisement

Twin City Mission helping people behind on rent, preparing for more when eviction moratorium runs out

Case managers at the nonprofit have at least 50 people in the area who are behind on rent
(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to run out at the end of the month, meaning millions of Americans who owe back rent could be evicted from their homes without a place to stay.

Staff at Twin City Mission are doing everything they can to get ahead of the issue.

Jennifer Young, the shelter’s homeless and housing services program director was on First News at Four on Tuesday.

Young says case managers at Twin City Mission have at least 50 people in the area who are behind on rent. They are also getting calls from landlords asking for assistance.

“They have claimed that they have 30-40 units of people who are behind on their rent, so when you start to add that up, it’s quite a big number,” Young said.

When the moratorium runs out, Twin City Mission is leaning on the money that comes from the state, an emergency solutions grant.

“With that, we can do homeless prevention and hopefully keep people in their house,” Young said.

Twin City Mission received over $1 million from the CARES Act. Young says it’s hard to pinpoint how many people that money could help, but she knows this kind of money will help a large amount of people in our community.

Young says she has never seen the number of people facing homelessness in our community this high.

“I unfortunately think there will be more before this is all over, but the good news is there is funding available, we are prepared to help and we want to avoid as many people entering the homeless system as we possibly can,” Young said.

If you need rental assistance, you can reach out to Twin City Mission at (979) 822-1492.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Milam County Sheriff stepping down from office

Latest News

College Station ISD embarking on strategic planning process for district’s future
Local school districts seeking answers after Abbott announces new executive order
Rapid COVID Testing
B/CS Chamber of Commerce announces COVID-19 rapid testing program
School officials and attorneys are currently reviewing the Governor’s Executive Order that will...
Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement