Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died at the age of 85.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer, has died, according to a statement from his daughter. He was 85.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.

“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.

After stints as field secretary for the Georgia NAACP and executive director of the United Negro College Fund, he became head of the National Urban League, becoming the face of black America’s modern struggle for jobs and justice for more than a decade. He was nearly killed by a racist’s bullet in 1980 before transitioning to business and politics.

His friendship with Bill Clinton took them both to the White House. Jordan was an unofficial Clinton aide, drawing him into controversy during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

