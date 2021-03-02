Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux celebrates one year anniversary in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in College Station is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Franchise owners, Cory and Jenny Davis say it took almost four years for them to open the restaurant in town. Two weeks after opening in March, they would be forced to switch to carry out only due to COVID-19.

Despite the COVID-19 setbacks, the Davis family has expanded Walk-On’s to Kyle Field Concession Stands and most recently to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for Aggie baseball.

Finally, a year later, the BCS Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting for the business.

