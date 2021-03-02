Advertisement

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux celebrates one year anniversary in College Station

The Davis family opened the franchise restaurant just before COVID-19 caused a shut down of businesses
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux College Station celebrated its one year anniversary with a special ribbon cutting with BCS Chamber of Commerce.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux College Station celebrated its one year anniversary with a special ribbon cutting with BCS Chamber of Commerce.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in College Station is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Franchise owners, Cory and Jenny Davis say it took almost four years for them to open the restaurant in town. Two weeks after opening in March, they would be forced to switch to carry out only due to COVID-19.

Despite the COVID-19 setbacks, the Davis family has expanded Walk-On’s to Kyle Field Concession Stands and most recently to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for Aggie baseball.

Finally, a year later, the BCS Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting for the business.

HAPPENING NOW: Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is celebrating its one year anniversary with a B/CS Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting that never happened last year thanks to COVID. All day they’ll be giving away a free appetizer with a meal purchase.

Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

