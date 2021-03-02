Advertisement

Wednesday Morning: Patchy frost, coldest for the reasonably visible future

By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Clear skies. Calm wind. Dry, cool air. We are in for a mighty chilly night, Brazos Valley. Overnight temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s for most of the area -- a few spots will be able to drop sub-35° across the Northeast Brazos Valley. While we don’t expect a freeze, it will be cold enough for a patchy, light frost to cover parts of the roof, lawn, and car hood/windshield. Looking down the stretch, this is the coldest night expected at least over the next 10 - 15 days. Sunshine and a seasonable day are in store Wednesday. Highs head for the upper 60s to get us over the mid-week hump.

Humidity builds a touch as a south wind takes over. Afternoon highs run in the low-to-mid 70s Thursday and Friday as cloud cover slowly fills the sky. A weather maker tumbling around the outer edge of North and East Texas will push a cold front in ahead of the weekend...and could spark up a couple of showers Friday evening/night. Variable clouds, a decent breeze, and highs back in the comfy, cozy mid-to-upper 60s are waiting for your weekend outings. Next week gets a bit warm as highs are slated to run in the 80s for the middle-to-back half of the week. Increased warmth means increased humidity and increased cloud cover. Spotty, hit-or-miss rain is in the forecast on the low end each day next week (20% - 30% chance).

Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low: 37. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 42. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 72. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

