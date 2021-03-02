Women’s Basketball Lands Four All-SEC Selections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four Texas A&M women’s basketball players earned All-Southeastern Conference honors, highlighted by All-SEC First Team selection N’dea Jones, the league announced Tuesday.

Along with Jones, Aaliyah Wilson was named to the All-SEC Second Team, Destiny Pitts earned 6th Woman of the Year honors and Ciera Johnson became the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The Aggies have the most All-SEC selections in the league this season.

Jones garnered the second All-SEC First Team honor of her career. She is averaging 12.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season and is one of only four SEC players averaging a double-double. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles (40) and rebounds (1,010). Jones scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against No. 5 South Carolina to help secure A&M’s first ever regular season SEC Championship this past Sunday, resulting in her second SEC Player of the Week honor of the year.

For Wilson, this is the first All-SEC selection of her career. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native is leading the team in points per game (13.2), blocks (19) and steals (43), while boasting the second-most assists (58). She was selected as the SEC Player of the Week after dropping a career-high 27 points against Arkansas (1/10) this season. The graduate has a team-high 18 double-digit scoring performances this year.

Pitts became the first 6th Woman of the Year honoree for A&M since Chelsea Jennings took home the award in 2016. The senior is an assassin off the bench, shooting a ridiculous 47.9% from down town. Her three-point field-goal percentage leads the SEC and is fifth in the country. The Detroit native has five all-conference selections under her belt, dating back to her time at Minnesota.

Johnson is the first Scholar-Athlete of the Year in program history. The team captain has earned her bachelor’s degree and will be receiving her master’s in human resource development at the end of this semester. The Dallas native is a SAAC representative, Traditions Night Counselor, SEC Leadership Council Member and a founding member and vice president of the B.L.U.E.print at A&M.

The Aggies are the No. 2 team in the country and the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that will be held in Greenville, S.C., at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans may purchase tickets for the tournament here.

All-SEC Selections

First Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Romi Levy, Auburn

Jordyn Merritt, Florida

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia

Snudda Collins, Ole Miss

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Madison Hayes, Mississippi State

Mama Dembele, Missouri

Marta Suárez, Tennessee

All-Defensive

Que Morrison, Georgia

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year – Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year – Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year – Joni Taylor, Georgia