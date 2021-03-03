Advertisement

Activities to do at home with the family during Spring Break

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has created a fun and educational list of activities to do at home with the family during the upcoming break.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Spring Break is just around the corner in the Brazos Valley, and The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has created a list of some fun educational activities families can do together at home.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many families may not be traveling this year, but there are still ways to have fun and keeping the educational juices flowing.

Ashley Kortis Executive Director with The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has created the theme S.T.E.A.M. for the 2021 spring break activities. According to Kortis, S.T.E.A.M. stands for, science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Science: Color Changing Flowers Experiment

Technology: Coding a LEGO Maze

Engineering: Building with Marshmallows

Art: Fizzy Baking Soda Pint

Math: Shape Scavenger Hunt

