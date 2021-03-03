Aggie Golf stands third at Cabo Collegiate

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team goes into the final round of the Cabo Collegiate in third place and will be seeking a team title for the second consecutive week on Wednesday at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. The Aggies opened the spring with a victory at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas last week.

The Aggies fired a 1-over par 289 in the second round, which was the third-best round of the day. At 10-over for the tournament, Texas A&M stands four shots behind the leader, top-ranked Oklahoma (+6), and a stroke behind No. 15 Florida State (+9). Rounding out the top 10 teams were Arizona State (+16), UTSA (+19), Texas (+20), Baylor (+22), Arkansas (+22), Oklahoma State (+22) and Texas Tech (+25).

Leading the way for the Aggies on Tuesday was junior Sam Bennett, who shot a 2-under 70 as he vaulted into a tie for second place in the individual standings. Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, offset a pair of bogeys with four birdies and 12 pars to put himself in medalist contention, which comes with an exemption to the Valero Texas Open.

Also contributing counting scores for the Aggies were senior Dan Erickson, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues, who all carded scores of 1-over 73. In the individual standings, Erickson and Walker Lee are tied for 13th at 3-over, Paysse is tied for 23rd at 5-over and Rodrigues is tied for 30th at 7-over.

The Aggies will be paired in the final group with Oklahoma, Florida State and Arizona State and tee off from the first hole at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We played well up and down the lineup. Two-over was our high score of the day so that’s an indication that we collectively played well. Sammy (Bennett) was two-under and that’s a great round of golf on this course and we had one of the low rounds of the day as a team so it was a good day. When you play this kind of field and you stay around the top of the leaderboard, you’re doing a lot of things well. I’m proud of the guys. They played really well today.”(On playing in the final group on Wednesday) “I look for the same thing whether it’s the first round or the last round. We need to do the things that we do well – drive it in the fairway and manage our golf. If we do enough things well, we’ll put good scores on the board and if it turns into a really good round then we’ll have a chance to win a golf tournament. That’s all you can ask for – going into the final round against this kind of field with a chance to win.”

