Advertisement

Aggies start homestand with win over Houston Baptist

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Houston Baptist 4-0 Tuesday night in the first game of a 10 game homestand at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Aggie designated hitter Austin Bost went 3-4 in the game and drove in two runs runs. He hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Center fielder Logan Britt hit a two run home run in the fourth inning.

Nathan Dettmer started on the mound for Texas A&M. He went six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven batters. Chandler Jozwiak pitched three innings for the Aggies. He gave up 2 hits and struck out seven.

Texas A&M will return to action Wednesday night to face Incarnate Word. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”

Latest News

The College Station girls' basketball team lost to Beaumont United in the regional finals.
College Station’s season ends in regional finals
The Lexington Lady Eagle basketball team lost to No. 2 Fairfield in the Class 3A Region III...
No. 2 Fairfield cruises to 3A State Semifinals after 65-29 win over Lexington
2021 Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings & results
Aggie Golf stands third at Cabo Collegiate