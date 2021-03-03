Aggies start homestand with win over Houston Baptist

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Houston Baptist 4-0 Tuesday night in the first game of a 10 game homestand at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Aggie designated hitter Austin Bost went 3-4 in the game and drove in two runs runs. He hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Center fielder Logan Britt hit a two run home run in the fourth inning.

Nathan Dettmer started on the mound for Texas A&M. He went six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven batters. Chandler Jozwiak pitched three innings for the Aggies. He gave up 2 hits and struck out seven.

Texas A&M will return to action Wednesday night to face Incarnate Word. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

