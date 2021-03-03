Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Central Texas teen believed to be in danger

Police said Lori Johnson (15) out of Itasca is known to be with Joanna Barrientos (18) out of...
Mar. 2, 2021
ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - The Itasca Police Department is asking the public for help locating Lori Johnson, 15, a teenager who ran away from home this past week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Johnson Tuesday evening.

Police said the Johnson was last known to be with Joanna Barrientos, 18, a woman with felony warrants for robbery and other pending charges.

“Lori is in danger as Barrientos has a propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s or Barrientos’ whereabouts is asked to call police immediately 254-687-2020.

