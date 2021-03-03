Bennett earns exemption to Valero Texas Open after Cabo Collegiate victory
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Texas A&M Golfer Sam Bennett won the Cabo Collegiate Golf Tournament Wednesday at the TPC in San Antonio.
The pride of Madisonville shot a final round 67.
The victory gives Bennett an automatic exemption to play in the Valero Texas Open on March 29th.
“That’s just crazy,” said Bennett. “It’s just a dream come true. Ever since I was little I was hoping to play in a PGA Tour event and it’s hard not to have that thought in your mind coming over the last couple of holes, but it was for sure there,” added the A&M junior.
The Aggie men’s golf team came in 3rd. Three strokes behind tournament winner Oklahoma.