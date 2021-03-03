Brazos County courts will not experience changes as a result of Gov. Abbott’s executive order

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County courtrooms and trials will not be changing any COVID-19 protocols after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order lifts the statewide mask mandate next week, according to 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith.

Smith says the county courts are covered by an order issued by the Supreme Court of Texas that will remain in effect until at least April 1.

“We also have certain rights under the separation of powers to operate our courts in ways that we deem appropriate,” Smith said. “All of the judges here feel that we should continue to operate under the same COVID-19 plan that was approved by Dr. Seth Sullivan and our Regional Presiding Judge Olen Underwood. That’s what we continue to do, and that’s what we will continue to do.”

Smith says everyone involved in trial proceedings will be required to wear a mask.

