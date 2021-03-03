Brazos County ICU occupancy drops to 81%, 26 residents hospitalized for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 42 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 862 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 209 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,461 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,711 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 221 active probable cases and there have been 3,490 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,532. There have been 185,408 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 91 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 81 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 614 staffed hospital beds with 81 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 82 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 30 1,829 1,771 28 5,022 1,709 Brazos 862 17,532 16,461 209 25,982 9,159 Burleson 218 2,207 1,953 36 2,349 712 Grimes 360 3,439 3,017 62 2,932 1,128 Houston 60 1,546 1,444 42 1,839 1,039 Lee 210 2,015 1,769 36 1,641 514 Leon 147 1,539 1,354 38 1,362 592 Madison 156 1,876 1,695 25 943 393 Milam 35 2,357 2,322 39 2,759 1,593 Montgomery 2,706 45,635 22,520 246 62,608 37,089 Robertson 196 2,014 1,780 38 1,974 735 San Jacinto 187 1,014 799 28 2,175 1,453 Trinity 66 666 578 22 1,839 1,473 Walker 90 8,485 8,280 115 5,127 2,593 Waller 75 3,475 3,360 40 4,009 2,010 Washington 431 3,676 3,161 84 5,877 1,796

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 28 new cases and 347 active cases on Feb. 2.

Currently, the university has reported 3,052 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 3, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 154,86 active cases and 2,441,822 recoveries. There have been 2,655,592 total cases reported and 23,204,166 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 43,266 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,694,674 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,984,199 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 7,468,775 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 351,063 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 2 at 5:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.