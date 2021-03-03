Brazos County sheriff: No changes to jail operations, visitation policy in light of Gov. Abbott’s executive order

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says there will be no changes to operations or the visitation policy regarding the county jail in light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order.

“Because of the transient nature of people coming in and out of jail, and the fact that people are in a confined space, those protocols we’ve put in place for both the use of personal protective equipment and quarantines will remain in effect,” Dicky said.

Dicky says the jail’s visitation policy did not change significantly due to COVID-19 because most visits were conducted remotely before the onset of the pandemic.

Abbott’s order lifted the statewide mask mandate and will allow businesses to operate without capacity limitations. It will go into effect Wednesday, March 10.

