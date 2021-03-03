Advertisement

Brazos County sheriff: No changes to jail operations, visitation policy in light of Gov. Abbott’s executive order

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says operations at the county jail will not change in light...
Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says operations at the county jail will not change in light of Gov. Abbott's executive order.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says there will be no changes to operations or the visitation policy regarding the county jail in light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order.

“Because of the transient nature of people coming in and out of jail, and the fact that people are in a confined space, those protocols we’ve put in place for both the use of personal protective equipment and quarantines will remain in effect,” Dicky said.

Dicky says the jail’s visitation policy did not change significantly due to COVID-19 because most visits were conducted remotely before the onset of the pandemic.

Abbott’s order lifted the statewide mask mandate and will allow businesses to operate without capacity limitations. It will go into effect Wednesday, March 10.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%
Local school districts seeking answers after Abbott announces new executive order
School officials and attorneys are currently reviewing the Governor’s Executive Order that will...
Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police

Latest News

Judge Steve Smith says the county courts are covered by an order issued by the Supreme Court of...
Brazos County courts will not experience changes as a result of Gov. Abbott’s executive order
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency
The BamFam Foundation teamed up with Texas A&M's Kendrick Rogers, CSPD and A&M Consolidated...
Nonprofit building relationships between students and law enforcement
Texas Education Agency
TEA announces current mask practices can stay in effect, school boards to decide policy