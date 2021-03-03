College Station’s season ends in regional finals

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team lost to Beaumont United 57-49 in the Class 5A regional finals Tuesday night at Cy Fair High School.

Takiera Boudreaux for the Shewolves led all scorers with 22 points. Princess Anderson added 12 points for the Shewolves. Jayden Davenport led the Lady Cougars with 13 points. Jaeden McMillin and Cornecia Thompson each chipped in 10 points, and Aliyah Collins added 9 points.

Beaumont United got out to a quick start, scoring the first 10 points of the game. Aaliyah Wilson finally got the Lady Cougars on the board and then later hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 6 in the 1st quarter. The Shewolves kept their foot on the gas to take a commanding 35-15 lead at halftime. The Lady Cougars came out firing in the third quarter and cut the lead 43-36 at the end of the 3rd quarter. But the Lady Cougar’s comeback attempt fell short, ending their season with an 8 point loss.

College Station ends its season with a 24-4 overall record. Beaumont United advances to the state semifinals.

