Erickson Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M senior golfer Dan Erickson was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his victory at last week’s Border Olympics, the league office announced on Wednesday. Previously, Erickson had been named Golfweek College Player of the Week.

Down by two strokes to two players heading into his final hole in Laredo, Texas, Erickson, from Whittier, Calif., carded an eagle-3 to force a playoff and then out-dueled Hunter Ostrom of Texas for the win with a par on the second playoff hole.Finishing on the Laredo Country Club’s first hole due to a shotgun start, Erickson started with a solid drive on the 584-yard par five and then used a three wood from 266 yards to get within six feet of the flag. Erickson converted the six-footer to force the playoff.For the tournament, Erickson 4-under par with rounds of 71-70-71. His strong played helped the Aggies open the spring portion of their 2020-21 schedule with a team title at the Border Olympics.

SEC Men’s Golf Weekly Honors

MEN’S GOLFERS OF THE WEEK

Dan Erickson, Texas A&M

SeniorWhittier, Calif.

Aggie “super” senior Dan Erickson eagled his final hole to force a playoff and then out-dueled Hunter Ostrom of Texas for the win with a par on the second playoff hole.

Erickson was 4-under with rounds of 71-70-71 on the par 72 Laredo Country Club

It was the second career tournament win for Erickson, who also won the Louisiana Classics in 2018.

Heading into his final hole (which was the first hole due to the shotgun start), Erickson saw that he was two shots off the leader. After a solid drive on the 584-yard par five, Erickson used a three wood from 266 yards to get within six feet of the flag. Erickson converted the six-footer to force the playoff.

Erickson’s victory helped the Aggies win the Border Olympics, which included Texas and Baylor in its field.

Jackson Suber, Ole Miss

Junior

Tampa, Fla.

LSU Invitational // -5 (71-69-71—211) // 1st

Earned medalist honors at the LSU Invitational, his second straight win after ending the fall as co-medalist of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

Finished 5-under for the tournament and was the only player in the field to shoot under par all three rounds

Led the 90-player field in birdies, recording 14 throughout the 54-hole tournament

Paced the field in par 5 scoring over three rounds (-7)

Defeated seven of the top 15 golfers in the country according to Golfstat’s rankings

Stood atop the leaderboard in the tournament that featured 12 SEC schools

MEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Tyler Wilkes, Florida

Wilkes carded his career-best finish for the second tournament in a row, after previously setting it at the Gators Invitational (T18). He joined teammates Yuxin Lin and John DuBois as the highest finisher for the Gators at the LSU Invitational.

· Finished tied for 15th, the best finish of his collegiate career.

· Was one of only 13 golfers to record a score even or below par in the final round of competition.

· Was sixth in the field of 90 in making par (38)