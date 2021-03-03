Gittens, Mu named to Pre-NCAA Indoor Bowerman Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named to the Pre-NCAA Indoor Championships Bowerman Watch List, announced Wednesday by the United State Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the nation’s top male and female collegiate athletes.

After being named to the initial Bowerman Watchlist on Feb. 10, this is each of the athlete’s second career appearances on the docket.

The Aggies are two of the 10 selections and Texas A&M is the only team with multiple athletes named to The Bowerman Watch List.

Gittens, a redshirt junior, recently won the Southeastern Conference high jump and long jump titles, while also placing sixth in the pentathlon scoring 23 total points. She was named the Cliff Harper Award recipient as the highest point scorer at the meet. Her 23 points was the most by a female athlete since 2008 and she became the first athlete to win the award outright in back-to-back season since 1997.

The multi-athlete leads the NCAA in the pentathlon (4,612) and high jump (1.91m/6-3.25). She is also ranked No. 5 in the long jump (6.62m/21-8.75). Gittens is the only woman in the top-5 in three individual championship events.

Mu remains the only freshman on the docket. The Trenton, New Jersey, native, recently won the SEC 800m championships with a World U20 record time of 1:58.40. The middle-distance sprinter became the first collegian to run sub 1:59 breaking the collegiate record held by former Texas A&M national champion Jazmine Fray. Her time of 1:58.40 made her the second-fastest American all-time in the indoor 800m.

She was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week for her efforts, it was her third time to be recognized as an individual and fourth overall.

Gittens and Mu are qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gittens is entered in the high jump, long jump and pentathlon, while Mu will run the 400m and 4x400m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).