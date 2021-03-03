Lady Tigers sweep College Station in ‘same town’ soccer showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger varsity soccer team picked up a huge win over cross-town rival College Station 2-0 Tuesday night at Tiger Field. Ella Goodwin scored a goal and Kate Homeyer scored with an assist from Abby Ross. The Tiger defense held the Lady Cougars scoreless thanks to the defensive play of Alyssa Crites, Grace Tomlinson, Kayla Tomlinson, Kira Merrell, Evelyn Brieden, Meghan Moore, Addy Kieschnick, Reagan Lee and Ella Goodwin.

The Consolidated JV team set up the sweep of the Lady Cougars with a 2-1 victory. Masie Johnson scored both goals.