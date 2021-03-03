Advertisement

Landowners, producers affected by Navasota River flooding invited to planning meeting

(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The flooding along the Navasota River has been a consistent problem for landowners and producers in that area.

If you have seen losses from the flooding, Precinct 3 Commissioner Russ Ford is inviting you to a planning meeting with the Brazos River Authority to identify issues and discuss solutions to the flooding caused by the Lake Limestone Reservoir releases.

Landowners and producers along both sides of the Navasota River are invited to an online and phone meeting on Wednesday, March 3 at 4 p.m.

For the meeting link or phone line, contact Mike Southerland at 979-229-7805 or mike@southerland1970.us.

