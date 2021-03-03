Local churches react to loosening of capacity limits and mask mandates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos county churches have begun to react to Gov. Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday that he is lifting the mask mandate and fully opening businesses on March 10. While they honor governing authorities and their choice to lift restrictions, local churches say they will continue to do what they think is best for their churches and community.

Churches we spoke to say they’ve come too far to turn back now and will continue to adhere to the safety protocols they’ve put in place to protect their members and community.

Jacob Biswell, pastor of The Equipping Center Church in Bryan, says the church’s foundation is rooted in love, and sometimes love means giving up things you’re comfortable with for the greater good.

“I don’t think anyone really likes wearing a mask and I sure don’t,” said Biswell. “I think for us, it really came down to let’s continue to love our neighbor well while the pandemic is still an issue.”

To our church family, While we honor our governing authorities and their decision to lift the mask mandate effective... Posted by The Equipping Center on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Biswell says he feels nothing has really changed besides the mandate itself, so the church will continue to stay the course.

“We felt our convictions was let’s continue our practices for now,” said Biswell. “We can reevaluate as time goes on.”

Bishop Scott J. Jones currently serves as the resident bishop of the Texas Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church. He says the United Methodist Church will continue to allow local churches to decide what’s best for them but urges his parishioners to “mask up” for the love of Christ and others.

Jones says the church’s stance is not political but one based on science that guides the love of God and your fellow man.

“The pandemic is not over yet,” said Jones. “If you go to church and that decision rests with your local church leadership, wear your mask and worship for the foreseeable future.”

Scott Whitaker, Director for Stewardship & Development and Communications for the Diocese of Austin, says the Catholic Church is taking a similar stance, saying they plan to keep current protocols in place and continually monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed for their churches and schools.

“As it is right now, we’re going to keep all of our protocols exactly as they are and how they have been over the last several months,” said Whitaker. “We care deeply about the people of God that we serve, who we work with within our churches and schools, so we thought that staying the course, for the time being, was a good move for us at this time.”

Whitaker says the Diocese of Austin will continue to watch closely over the days and weeks ahead and make adjustments to their practices in the future.

“We will take the opportunity to review the full executive order,” said Whitaker. “If we want to make any adjustments or changes as we advance, we certainly will look at those and address them.”

To view the current list of COVID-19 protocols from the Diocese of Austin click here.

The Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church full statement below.

“Decisions about worship protocols belong to local church leadership. But I urge all United Methodists, if they attend worship in person, to mask up for the love of Christ and others. The pandemic is not over, and continued masking, social distancing, and hand washing are going to be important for several more months. This is not a political decision, but one based on science which guides of love of God and neighbor.

