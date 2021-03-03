Local leaders react after Gov. Abbott rescinds COVID-19 restrictions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon in a press conference that he is lifting the mask mandate and fully opening businesses. Local elected officials say they’re grateful that businesses can reopen but stress the need for people to remain vigilant and not let their guards down.

A major takeaway from Gov. Abbott’s announcement is that if hospitalization rates exceeded 15% in any region for seven straight days, county judges may use mitigation strategies that don’t reduce occupancy capacities to less than 50% or impose jail time for those not following coronavirus restrictions.

“If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a County Judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” said Abbott. “However, County Judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. If restrictions are imposed at a County level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says he remains hopeful that hospitalization rates will remain low and that he will not have to step in and consider imposing restrictions of any kind. He says businesses were going to have to eventually open and he believes that businesses have suffered enough.

“At this point, we’re into this for a year. Originally, they talked about two weeks flattening the curve and then another two weeks, and here we are a year later,” said Peters. “If we don’t begin to open up and normalize then I just don’t know when it will happen.”

Peters says he takes his responsibility as a judge very seriously as he has to balance what’s best for everyone. He says should cases rise, he will stay in constant contact with local health officials and make decisions as they come. But Peters hopes things won’t get back to that point now that treatments and vaccinations are becoming more available.

“Certainly I want to be in contact with the hospitals and get a feel from them on what they thought what the condition of people that are in the hospitals for COVID and see whether what they’re seeing of if they felt like it really justified beginning to tighten down some,” said Peters.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says he is glad that we are now in a place where things can get back to some sense of normalcy. He says he sees Gov. Abbott’s executive order as a move in the right direction.

“I understand why as a statewide mandate that businesses are being opened and frankly, locally, I’m delighted that every local business now has the freedom to return earning their living and having their livelihoods,” said Nelson. “That doesn’t mean that they’re going to forget about all the things that got us here. They still have to be responsible as I know people in our community will.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney was unavailable for an interview but sent KBTX the following statement:

“Recognizing that Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order will go into effect on March 10, we will continue as we have been in College Station until that time. For our community, the Brazos County Judge is the only elected official who can enact greater restrictions under specific circumstances; however, the governor’s order specifically allows businesses the ability to require employees or customers to wear face coverings or comply with other health-related protocols. While I am thankful that our businesses are able to resume full operations, I urge them to continue utilizing the additional service delivery options developed over the past year that can provide ongoing comfort and confidence to many of our citizens. Our community’s schools and institutions of higher learning have my full support for the health and safety policies they determine should be in place. Finally, I encourage our residents to continue wearing masks indoors when adequate physical distancing is not possible.”

