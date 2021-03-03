Advertisement

McCain Signs with Kansas City NWSL

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Texas A&M standout Addie McCain signed a two-year contract with Kansas City NWSL, the professional club announced Tuesday. 

McCain was selected by Kansas City in the second round of January’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft with the 17th overall pick.

The Wylie, Texas, native is coming off a stellar 2020 fall in which she earned SEC Midfielder of the Year distinction. She keyed a fall campaign that resulted in an 8-2-0 mark and a share of the school’s third SEC regular-season title. 

McCain shined in a star-studded Texas A&M midfield this season, sharing the Aggies’ lead with five goals and ranking second with 12 points. She picked up her second All-SEC honor, adding to last year’s second-team plaque. The four-year starter in the midfield has 48 career points on 16 goals and 16 assists.  

The 2021 NWSL campaign kicks off with a league cup tournament from April 9 to May 8. The regular-season schedule begins May 15.

McCain’s signing bolsters the Aggies’ footprint in the professional ranks. Shea Groom was identified as one of the Top 100 Female Footballers in the World by the United Kingdom’s The Guardian. She checked in at No. 90 after a stellar season with the Houston Dash, including being named Woman of the Match in the Challenge Cup final. Alyssa Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) and Merritt Mathias (NC Courage) rank in the top 10 on the NWSL’s career list for matches played. Ally Watt and Cosette Morché were recently acquired by OL Reign, which is based out of the Seattle area. Abroad, Jimena Lopez recently made her professional debut with Spanish club SD Eibar.

