No. 2 Fairfield cruises to 3A State Semifinals after 65-29 win over Lexington

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second-ranked Fairfield Eagles easily won the Class 3A Region 3 Championship Tuesday night following a 65-29 win over Lexington at Viking Gym.

Fairfield took a commanding 38-15 halftime lead after allowing Lexington only 5 points in the second quarter. Riley Stamport paced Lexington with 8 points, while Fairfield had a trio of players score in double figures with Breyunna Dowell and McKinna Brackens each scoring 21 points and Shadasia Brackens adding 13.

