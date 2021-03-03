Non-profit building relationships between students and law enforcement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The BamFam Foundation is working to partner with professional athletes, local law enforcement, and local schools to promote positive interactions with law enforcement.

Wednesday, with the help of Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver, Kendrick Rogers and the College Station Police Department the non-profit put on a clinic for the A&M Consolidated High School Football players.

The day started off with Rogers doing a ride-along with a CSPD officer. Once arriving at Tiger Stadium, the team had a Q&A with several officers and Rogers.

The program ends with both athletes and officers participating in things like drills, dodge ball, and tug of war.

The foundation says it’s a great way to promote positive and educational experiences with the law enforcement officers that serve their community outside of the norm.

The BamFam Foundation is working to promote positive interactions with law enforcement and high school athletes. Today they’re at AMCHS with College Station Police Department Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Excited for our upcoming First Down Ride Along Program W/ Former Texas A&M Football Star WR Kendrick Rogers, College... Posted by BamFam Foundation on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.