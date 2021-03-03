Advertisement

Non-profit building relationships between students and law enforcement

College Station Police Department spent the morning with AMCHS football players
The BamFam Foundation teamed up with Texas A&M's Kendrick Rogers, CSPD and A&M Consolidated...
The BamFam Foundation teamed up with Texas A&M's Kendrick Rogers, CSPD and A&M Consolidated High School Football Players for the First Down Ride Along Program(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The BamFam Foundation is working to partner with professional athletes, local law enforcement, and local schools to promote positive interactions with law enforcement.

Wednesday, with the help of Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver, Kendrick Rogers and the College Station Police Department the non-profit put on a clinic for the A&M Consolidated High School Football players.

The day started off with Rogers doing a ride-along with a CSPD officer. Once arriving at Tiger Stadium, the team had a Q&A with several officers and Rogers.

The program ends with both athletes and officers participating in things like drills, dodge ball, and tug of war.

The foundation says it’s a great way to promote positive and educational experiences with the law enforcement officers that serve their community outside of the norm.

The BamFam Foundation is working to promote positive interactions with law enforcement and high school athletes. Today they’re at AMCHS with College Station Police Department

Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Excited for our upcoming First Down Ride Along Program W/ Former Texas A&M Football Star WR Kendrick Rogers, College...

Posted by BamFam Foundation on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%
Local school districts seeking answers after Abbott announces new executive order
School officials and attorneys are currently reviewing the Governor’s Executive Order that will...
Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police

Latest News

Cross on top of St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station.
Local churches react to loosening of capacity limits and mask mandates
Texas Education Agency
TEA announces current mask practices can stay in effect, school board decides
Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at...
Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Lori Johnson, 15, of Itasca was found safe Wednesday.
Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe