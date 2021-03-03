Non-profit building relationships between students and law enforcement
College Station Police Department spent the morning with AMCHS football players
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The BamFam Foundation is working to partner with professional athletes, local law enforcement, and local schools to promote positive interactions with law enforcement.
Wednesday, with the help of Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver, Kendrick Rogers and the College Station Police Department the non-profit put on a clinic for the A&M Consolidated High School Football players.
The day started off with Rogers doing a ride-along with a CSPD officer. Once arriving at Tiger Stadium, the team had a Q&A with several officers and Rogers.
The program ends with both athletes and officers participating in things like drills, dodge ball, and tug of war.
The foundation says it’s a great way to promote positive and educational experiences with the law enforcement officers that serve their community outside of the norm.
