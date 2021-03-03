Advertisement

TEA announces current mask practices can stay in effect, school board decides

Public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - After Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect starting March 10, school districts across the state began discussing how these changes will affect district COVID-19 protocols.

School leadership was waiting for the Texas Education Agency to weigh in on the situation.

The TEA has announced that their authority to implement operational requirements for public schools remains in effect. Due to the governor’s new executive order, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance.

The education organization stated that a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged and that local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

