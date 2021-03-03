Advertisement

Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency

Governing boards typically name a finalist 21 days before meeting again for final approval
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Board of Regents has announced Kathy Banks as the sole finalist to be the next president of the university.

Banks currently serves as the vice-chancellor of engineering and national laboratories for the Texas A&M University System and dean of the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University. She is a Distinguished Professor, a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Banks earned her Ph.D. at Duke University. She studied and worked at three land-grant universities before coming to Texas A&M.

According to the Texas A&M University System, Banks doubled engineering facilities to two million square feet, including the reconstruction of the Zachry Engineering Education Complex. She also grew the College of Engineering from 11,113 students and about 425 faculty members in 2011 to 21,250 students and 710 faculty members today.

She was also led the A&M System’ competition to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2018, and was critical in developing the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex on the RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

The Board of Regents met at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately went into an executive session to discuss the finalist. Under state law, governing boards typically name a finalist 21 days before meeting again for final approval. At around 5 p.m., the bank ended their executive session and announced Banks’ selection.

This decision comes after former President Michael K. Young stepped down from the position on Dec. 31, 2020, to serve as a full-time faculty member of the Bush School of Government and Public Service and the School of Law.

