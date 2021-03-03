Texas A&M Totals 16 Entries for NCAA Indoor Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams qualified 16 entries, 11 women’s and five men’s, to the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s team qualified seven individuals and the 4x400m relay. Tyra Gittens leads the nation as the only athlete to qualify in three individual events. Gittens enters the meet with NCAA leading marks in the high jump (1.91m/6-3.25) and pentathlon (4,612), she is also No. 5 in the long jump (6.62m/21-8.75). Athing Mu, the NCAA leader in the 400m (50.52) and 800m (1:58.40), is entered in the 400m and 4x400m relay.

The 4x400m relay of Jania Martin, Charokee Young, Syaira Richardson and Mu enters the competition with a collegiate record time of 3:26.27, while Tierra Robinson-Jones and Laila Owens are listed as the alternates.

Deborah Acquah qualified in the long jump and triple jump. She enters each of those events ranked No. 4 with a season best long jump mark of 6.65m/21-10 and triple jump at 13.75m/45-1.5. Young enters No. 5 in the 400m at 51.93.

Other Aggie qualifiers include Lamara Distin in the high jump, Owens and Martin in the 200m.

The No. 22 Texas A&M men’s team is represented in four individual events and the 4x400m relay. Bryce Deadmon is the top ranked Aggie entering the championships. He is ranked No. 3 in the 400m with a season best time of 45.22. Darius Clark also enters the meet with a top 10 ranking, he is ranked No. 10 in the long jump with a mark of 7.85m/25-9.25.

Allon Clay (800m) and Lance Broome (200m) each qualified in their respective events

The Maroon & White enter Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith Jr., Omajuwa Etiwe and Deadmon in the 4x400m relay, while Brandon Miller and Clay are marked as alternates.

NCAA Indoor Championships – Texas A&M entries

Men

200m – Lance Broome

400m – Bryce Deadmon

800m – Allon Clay

4x400m – Moitalel Mpoke, James Smith, Jr., Omajuwa Etiwe, Bryce Deadmon (Allon Clay, Brandon Miller)

Long Jump – Darius Clark

Women

200m – Jania Martin, Laila Owens

400m – Athing Mu, Charokee Young

4x400m – Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young, Athing Mu (Tierra Robinson-Jones, Laila Owens)

High Jump – Tyra Gittens, Lamara Distin

Long Jump – Deborah Acquah, Tyra Gittens

Triple Jump – Deborah Acquah

Pentathlon – Tyra Gittens