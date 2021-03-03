Advertisement

Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The change in eligibility comes the day after the Biden administration urged all states to prioritize teachers.
Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at...
Teachers ensure students have their masks on correctly on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary.(Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune)
By Aliyya Swaby
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
By Aliyya Swaby, The Texas Tribune

"Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas teachers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, health officials announced Wednesday.

Effective immediately, all Texas vaccine providers should include all teachers, Head Start program staff, and child care staff in their vaccine administration programs, according to a notice the Texas Department of State Health services sent to providers.

The notice comes after the Biden administration Tuesday urged all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff. Texas had not previously prioritized teachers.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/03/texas-teachers-child-care-coronavirus-vaccine/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%
Local school districts seeking answers after Abbott announces new executive order
School officials and attorneys are currently reviewing the Governor’s Executive Order that will...
Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police

Latest News

The BamFam Foundation teamed up with Texas A&M's Kendrick Rogers, CSPD and A&M Consolidated...
Non-profit building relationships between students and law enforcement
Cross on top of St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station.
Local churches react to loosening of capacity limits and mask mandates
Texas Education Agency
TEA announces current mask practices can stay in effect, school board decides
Lori Johnson, 15, of Itasca was found safe Wednesday.
Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe