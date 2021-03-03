Advertisement

The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley plans to reopen in April, new location

The new home of the museum is at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley is planning to reopen its doors again in April at its new location in the Lake Walk area of Bryan.

While the construction of the new space took longer than expected, said Ashley Kortis, Executive Director at The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley, the public will be welcomed back into the museum in the month of April.

“We are so excited for you guys to see our new building,” said Kortis. “We have all new exhibits- great new exciting exhibits- and we are excited to share those with you guys.”

The focus of the new building, according to Kortis, is on innovating, creating, and play.

Inside the museum, kids can expect to see exhibits like a mini-town called “Main Street” with a grocery store and bank, a maker space sponsored by FUJIFILM Diosynth biotechnologies, and even the beloved rocket ship from the old location.

Kortis did note that at this time, it is unsure how the museum will operate with the ongoing pandemic.

Click here to learn more about The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley.

