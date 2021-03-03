To plant or not to plant: Safe to start the spring garden?
Short of the long: decently safe to start putting veggies in the ground
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a freeze big enough to last a century, many in the Brazos Valley are looking to dig up dead vegetation and plant new. March 1st is known as the start of Meteorological Spring, it is time to start thinking about the spring gardens. (The Spring Equinox is March 20th).
Compared to the past 30 years of weather history, climate data suggests it is now decently safe to start planting vegetables and flowers here in the Brazos Valley. On average, the last freeze for Bryan-College Station typically falls around March 1st.
Not to say an occasional light frost or late-season freeze is totally off the table -- but this time of the year they are less frequent and usually light enough that frost cloth or coverings can get tender plants through a cold night.
Many hold on to the old wives’ tale of “Thunder in February means a freeze on the same day in April.” Others opt to hold off planting until after Easter. To each green thumb their own, but here’s some data to potentially help your decision to start tilling up the Brazos Valley soil or not:
- Bryan-College Station: Earliest last freeze: January 8, 2017 | Average last freeze: March 1st | Latest last freeze: April 13, 1940
- Huntsville: Earliest last freeze: January 8, 2017 | Average last freeze: February 25th | Latest last freeze: April 7, 2009
- Brenham: Earliest last freeze: December 12, 1944 | Average last freeze: February 25th | Latest last freeze: April 15, 1928
- Madisonville: Earliest last freeze: February 2, 1991 | Average last freeze: March 10th | Latest last freeze: April 20, 2013
Latest Freeze 1990 - 2020
|YEAR
|LAST FREEZE DATE
|1990
|January 29
|1991
|February 1
|1992
|January 24
|1993
|March 14
|1994
|March 10
|1995
|March 9
|1996
|March 21
|1997
|February 11
|1998
|March 11
|1999
|March 15
|2000
|February 5
|2001
|February 10
|2002
|March 5
|2003
|February 10
|2004
|February 15
|2005
|January 23
|2006
|March 24
|2007
|March 5
|2008
|March 8
|2009
|March 2
|2010
|February 25
|2011
|February 13
|2012
|February 12
|2013
|January 17
|2014
|March 4
|2015
|March 7
|2016
|February 7
|2017
|January 8
|2018
|February 12
|2019
|March 6
|2020
|February 27
