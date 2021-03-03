To plant or not to plant: Safe to start the spring garden?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a freeze big enough to last a century, many in the Brazos Valley are looking to dig up dead vegetation and plant new. March 1st is known as the start of Meteorological Spring, it is time to start thinking about the spring gardens. (The Spring Equinox is March 20th).

Compared to the past 30 years of weather history, climate data suggests it is now decently safe to start planting vegetables and flowers here in the Brazos Valley. On average, the last freeze for Bryan-College Station typically falls around March 1st.

Not to say an occasional light frost or late-season freeze is totally off the table -- but this time of the year they are less frequent and usually light enough that frost cloth or coverings can get tender plants through a cold night.

Many hold on to the old wives’ tale of “Thunder in February means a freeze on the same day in April.” Others opt to hold off planting until after Easter. To each green thumb their own, but here’s some data to potentially help your decision to start tilling up the Brazos Valley soil or not:

Bryan-College Station: Earliest last freeze: January 8, 2017 | Average last freeze: March 1st | Latest last freeze: April 13, 1940

Huntsville: Earliest last freeze: January 8, 2017 | Average last freeze: February 25th | Latest last freeze: April 7, 2009

Brenham: Earliest last freeze: December 12, 1944 | Average last freeze: February 25th | Latest last freeze: April 15, 1928

Madisonville: Earliest last freeze: February 2, 1991 | Average last freeze: March 10th | Latest last freeze: April 20, 2013

Latest Freeze 1990 - 2020

YEAR LAST FREEZE DATE 1990 January 29 1991 February 1 1992 January 24 1993 March 14 1994 March 10 1995 March 9 1996 March 21 1997 February 11 1998 March 11 1999 March 15 2000 February 5 2001 February 10 2002 March 5 2003 February 10 2004 February 15 2005 January 23 2006 March 24 2007 March 5 2008 March 8 2009 March 2 2010 February 25 2011 February 13 2012 February 12 2013 January 17 2014 March 4 2015 March 7 2016 February 7 2017 January 8 2018 February 12 2019 March 6 2020 February 27

As we learned with February: expectations can be broken but...@NWSCPC has the Brazos Valley (and most of the lower 48) outlined for ABOVE average temperatures this month. Rainfall is expected to fall short of a typical March in #bcstx pic.twitter.com/O4BglSaeXp — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 2, 2021

