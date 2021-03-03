Advertisement

To plant or not to plant: Safe to start the spring garden?

Compared to the last 30 years of weather history, now is a decently safe time to start planting those spring gardens.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a freeze big enough to last a century, many in the Brazos Valley are looking to dig up dead vegetation and plant new. March 1st is known as the start of Meteorological Spring, it is time to start thinking about the spring gardens. (The Spring Equinox is March 20th).

Compared to the past 30 years of weather history, climate data suggests it is now decently safe to start planting vegetables and flowers here in the Brazos Valley. On average, the last freeze for Bryan-College Station typically falls around March 1st.

Not to say an occasional light frost or late-season freeze is totally off the table -- but this time of the year they are less frequent and usually light enough that frost cloth or coverings can get tender plants through a cold night.

Many hold on to the old wives’ tale of “Thunder in February means a freeze on the same day in April.” Others opt to hold off planting until after Easter. To each green thumb their own, but here’s some data to potentially help your decision to start tilling up the Brazos Valley soil or not:

  • Bryan-College Station: Earliest last freeze: January 8, 2017 | Average last freeze: March 1st | Latest last freeze: April 13, 1940
  • Huntsville: Earliest last freeze: January 8, 2017 | Average last freeze: February 25th | Latest last freeze: April 7, 2009
  • Brenham: Earliest last freeze: December 12, 1944 | Average last freeze: February 25th | Latest last freeze: April 15, 1928
  • Madisonville: Earliest last freeze: February 2, 1991 | Average last freeze: March 10th | Latest last freeze: April 20, 2013

Latest Freeze 1990 - 2020

YEARLAST FREEZE DATE
1990January 29
1991February 1
1992January 24
1993March 14
1994March 10
1995March 9
1996March 21
1997February 11
1998March 11
1999March 15
2000February 5
2001February 10
2002March 5
2003February 10
2004February 15
2005January 23
2006March 24
2007March 5
2008March 8
2009March 2
2010February 25
2011February 13
2012February 12
2013January 17
2014March 4
2015March 7
2016February 7
2017January 8
2018February 12
2019March 6
2020February 27

