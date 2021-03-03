Train vs. pedestrian crash reported in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota emergency crews are on the scene of a train vs. pedestrian incident Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were notified of the impact around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Navasota Examiner, the train disconnected near Blackshear Street and is currently blocking several intersections in the city. A medical helicopter has also been dispatched to the scene but no details were available immediately about the victim’s condition.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.

