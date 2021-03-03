Advertisement

Train vs. pedestrian crash reported in Navasota

According to the Navasota Examiner, the train disconnected near Blackshear Street and is currently blocking several intersections in the city.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene Tuesday night of a train vs. pedestrian accident...
A medical helicopter was called to the scene Tuesday night of a train vs. pedestrian accident in Navasota.(Photo credit: Navasota Examiner)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota emergency crews are on the scene of a train vs. pedestrian incident Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were notified of the impact around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Navasota Examiner, the train disconnected near Blackshear Street and is currently blocking several intersections in the city. A medical helicopter has also been dispatched to the scene but no details were available immediately about the victim’s condition.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%
Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Dale Underwood, 55, of Huntsville, says a trip to the doctor last year turned into a...
Local man credits cardiac rehab for quick recovery after heart surgery
Popular Bryan restaurant changes name
Popular Bryan restaurant changes name
Local Leaders react to Gov. Abbott relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions
Local Leaders react to Gov. Abbott relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions
B/CS Chamber of Commerce announces COVID-19 rapid testing program
B/CS Chamber of Commerce announces COVID-19 rapid testing program