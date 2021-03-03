Warming through the 70s before a weekend cold front

Gorgeous sunshine continues! Clear skies tonight mean a chill is in the air again Thursday morning. Lows fall to the low 40s for much of the area by daybreak Thursday. Some high clouds arrive from the west for a touch of scenery, otherwise, blue skies and highs in the low 70s are waiting for you tomorrow. The next weather maker to impact Texas tumbles around the outer edges of the state Friday. Cloud cover and spotty rain returns as we close out the work / school week -- best chance for scattered, light rain falls along and east of I-45.

Still cloudy and now breezy Saturday with highs stumbling back to the mid-60s. Seasonable weather closes out the weekend as highs nudge closer to the 70° mark. Enjoy mild with low humidity? Get it this weekend. Next week a strong south wind pumps in the Gulf air. Muggy conditions, overcast skies, and a chance at a daily passing shower (20% - 30%) is in the works as highs teeter around the upper 70s and low 80s. Slight boost in rain chances and the most wind comes our way Wednesday. A cold front may fire up a better chance of rain and a few rumbles by Friday of next week.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 43. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% - 30% chance for rain. High: 77. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.