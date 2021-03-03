Women’s Golf finishes day two of Gamecock Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M women’s golf completed the second day of the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club on Tuesday.

“The team was excited to get back out there today, and we need as many opportunities as possible in order to gain more momentum,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “Due to COVID-19, we know our team is not as sharp since our players were unable to prepare the way they normally do. I know they’re disappointed in their performance, but I was proud of their fight and ability to never give up.”

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather tomorrow, all of the Aggies played through the first nine holes of the third round, with Courtney Dow, Ellie Szeryk and Brooke Tyree completing 10. The team will resume the third round at 10:30 a.m. CT tomorrow morning to finish the tournament if the weather allows.

Dow (75-77-42—194) is tied for 69th heading into the final day. She is the highest ranked Aggie in the leaderboards, and has a team-high tying five birdies.

Ava Schwienteck (79-75-38—192) posted a team-best 3-over 75 in the second round, sinking three birdies and carding 10 pars. Through nine holes of the third round, the senior is 3-over par and tied for 72nd.

Tyree (74-79-43—196) is second on the team with 28 pars and is tied for 72nd. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-82-39—193) and Szeryk (81-78-42—201) are tied for 76th and 88th, respectfully. Szeryk has a squad-best 29 pars and is leading the team at 2-over par through the first 10 holes of the third round.

Texas A&M is tied for 17th heading into the ladder half of the third round.

