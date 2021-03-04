5 COVID-19 deaths reported, 114 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 114 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 976 active cases.

Five new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 214 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

A hospitalized male in his 50′s

A hospitalized female in her 60′s

Two hospitalized males in their 70′s

A hospitalized male in his 80′s

16,456 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

84 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,714 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 224 active probable cases and there have been 3,490 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,646. There have been 186,739 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 637 staffed hospital beds with 73 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 80 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 51 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 37 1,842 1,775 30 4,994 2,001 Brazos 976 17,646 16,456 214 28,199 10,271 Burleson 222 2,211 1,953 36 2,551 818 Grimes 355 3,439 3,022 62 3,186 1,244 Houston 63 1,549 1,444 42 2,078 1,069 Lee 212 2,022 1,774 36 1,761 661 Leon 147 1,541 1,356 38 1,596 681 Madison 157 1,878 1,694 27 1,004 413 Milam 35 2,357 2,322 40 2,855 1,609 Montgomery 2,669 45,872 22,789 247 64,980 41,400 Robertson 193 2,015 1,784 38 2,062 800 San Jacinto 187 1,018 803 28 2,363 1,572 Trinity 64 666 580 22 1,903 1,513 Walker 83 8,486 8,287 116 5,477 2,856 Waller 74 3,484 3,370 40 4,147 2,231 Washington 427 3,677 3,166 84 6,060 2,609

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 358 active cases on March 1.

Currently, the university has reported 3,052 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 4, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 153,643 active cases and 2,450,229 recoveries. There have been 2,663,414 total cases reported and 23,292,461 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 43,563 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,893,881 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,167,396 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 7,472,475 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 353,450 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 3 at 2:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

