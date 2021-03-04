Aggie Softball hosting Reveille Classic

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball plays host to No. 25 (USA TODAY/NFCA) Tennessee, Lamar and Campbell in the Reveille Classic beginning Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7 at Davis Diamond.

Action begins Friday at 3 p.m. with Texas A&M and Lamar, before the Maroon & White square off against Campbell at 5:30. On Saturday, the Aggies are slated for a 12:30 p.m. start against Campbell and a first pitch against No. 25 Tennessee at 3. Sunday’s finale at 2 p.m. features Texas A&M and Lamar.

Texas A&M (7-2) extends its win streak to five after recording a midweek victory against Sam Houston State, 11-5. Four Aggie starters belted home runs, highlighted by Dani Elder blasting two and delivering five RBI. Kayla Poynter tossed 5.0 innings of work, picking up her second win and second start on the year. Grace Uribe was called on in relief, scattering three hits and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched.

No. 25 Tennessee enters the weekend posting a 12-1 mark and are currently sitting on a seven-game win streak. The Lady Vols are led offensively by Ivy Davis and Amanda Ayala, who pace the team with .419 and .405 batting averages, respectively. The pair has combined for eight home runs, eight doubles and 21 RBI on the season. Kiki Milloy leads the squad with six home runs, while adding 11 RBI of her own. In the circle, Ashley Rogers boosts a 6-1 record and 0.53 ERA. The righty has handed out 76 strikeouts and only three earned runs in her 40.0 innings of work.

Lamar is 2-13 coming off their appearance at the Lone Star State Invitational. There, the Cardinals took on ranked opponents No. 7 Texas and No. 21 Baylor. Hannah Carpenter paces the team in multiple offensive categories, including batting average (.333), hits (11), home runs (2) and RBI (7). In the circle, Shelby Mixon has made eight appearances to garner a 1-3 mark in 26.2 innings of work.

Campbell has compiled a 4-4 record through the 2021 season and are led by Claudia Ware and Alexa Pagano. The duo is swinging the same average both coming in at .375 and have delivered four RBI combined. Kayla Frendendall leads the squad with her three home runs and has added six RBI of her own. Georgeanna Barefoot paces the pitching staff with 23 strikeouts in her four appearances. The right-hander has amassed 17.2 innings of work to post a 2.55 ERA.

Campbell head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley was a four-year letterwinner and outfielder for the Texas A&M softball team and is a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2007. During her career in Aggieland, McDonald-Kelly was a three-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree and helped guide the Maroon & White to four-consecutive NCAA Regionals, one Big 12 Championship and an appearance in the 2007 Women’s College World Series. She holds the Texas A&M stolen base record with 153, and ranks second in program history in both hits and runs.

All Texas A&M games on Friday and Saturday can be streamed on SEC Network+. Sunday’s 2 p.m. start against Lamar will air nationally on the SEC Network.

Radio broadcasts can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

