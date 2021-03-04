Advertisement

Aggies get pair of key bases-loaded hits to beat Incarnate Word

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team picked up a 6-4 win over Incarnate Word Wednesday night at Olsen Field. Ray Alejo singled to left with two outs and the bases loaded in the 8th driving in Austin Bost and Zane Schmidt to break a 4-4 tie.

Ironically, it was also a two-out bases-loaded single in the 5th inning that tied the game at 4 when Logan Britt singled in Bost and Will Frizzell.

Texas A&M will take a two-game winning streak into their 3 game weekend series with New Mexico State.

