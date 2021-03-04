Aggies Launch Five Home Runs in 11-5 Road Victory

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team picked up its first road win of the season with an 11-5 victory over Sam Houston Wednesday night at the Bearkat Softball Complex. The Aggies improve to 7-2, while the Bearkats drop to 2-5.

Texas A&M blasted five home runs in a single game for the first time since May 7, 2016 when they defeated Auburn on the road.

Haley Lee got the Maroon & White on the board in the top of the first inning after belting her sixth home run of the season and the 12th of her career. The Kingwood, Texas, native has now registered a home run in back-to-back games.

Sophomore Jourdyn Campbell launched her first home run of the season with a two-run shot over the right-center wall. Kelbi Fortenberry drove in two runs with a double.

Ashlynn Walls extended her hit streak to seven after homering to left field, while Dani Elder went 2-for-3 with two home runs to lead the Aggies with five RBI.

In the circle, Kayla Poynter earned her second win of the season. The Loganville, Georgia, native pitched five innings, scattering seven hits, while striking out four. Freshman Grace Uribe closed out the game, tossing the final two innings. She allowed three hits and fanned two batters.

KEY INNINGS

T1| Haley Lee belted a solo home run over the left field fence. A&M 1, SHSU 0

B1| Megan McDonald single up the middle and advanced to second on a bunt single by Kayte Martinez. Emily Telg laid down a sacrifice bunt to move McDonald and Martinez in scoring position. Ellie Grill singled to the left side to score McDonald. A&M 1, SHSU 1

T2| Morgan Smith walked. Jourdyn Campbell blasted her first home run of the season over the right-center field fence. Dani Elder was hit by a pitch and moved to second after Makinzy Herzog singled through the left side. Kelbi Fortenberry doubled to the left field wall to score both Elder and Herzog. A&M 5, SHSU 1

T5| Ashlynn Walls launched a solo shot over the left field fence. A&M 6, SHSU 1

B5| Emily Telg and Hannah Scheaffer hit back-to-back home runs to left field. A&M 6, SHSU 3

T6| Jourdyn Campbell singled to left field and Star Ferguson would pinch run for Campbell. Dani Elder blasted a home run over the left field wall. A&M 8, SHSU 3

T7| Ashlynn Walls singled to the pitcher and Morgan Smith walked. Taudrea Sinnie pinch ran for Morgan Smith. Dani Elder blasted her second home run of the game with a three-run shot to hit the scoreboard. A&M 11, SHSU 3

B7| Emily Telg walked and Hannah Scheaffer homered. A&M 11, SHSU 5

Top Offensive Players:

Kelbi Fortenberry| 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Jourdyn Campbell| 2-for-3, 2 RBI, HR

Dani Elder| 2-for-3, 5 RBI, 2 HR

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (2-0) – 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB

Grace Uribe - 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB

ON DECK

The Aggies return to Bryan-College Station and will host the Reveille Classic Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7 at Davis Diamond.