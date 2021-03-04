Aggies lose close one in first game back after 32 days

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost to Mississippi State 63-57 Wednesday night at Reed Arena. It was the first game the Aggies have played since January 30. The team had eight games postponed. Seven were put on hold because of COVID-19 issues within the program and one was delayed because of winter weather in the Brazos Valley.

Texas A&M got off to a good start building their largest lead of the game at 18-8 with 11:31 left in the first half. The Aggies led 33-29 at halftime. Mississippi State took a 44-42 lead on a Deivon Smith three point shot with 12:04 left in the game. The Bulldogs would not trail again.

Aggie forward Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 24 points. Quenton Jackson finished with 13 points for Texas A&M. Savion Flagg scored 12 points. Iverson Molinar led Mississippi State with 18 points.

Texas A&M will close out the regular season on Saturday against Arkansas in Fayetteville. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Aggies will then travel to Nashville to take part in the SEC Tournament which begins on March 10.

