A&M women’s golf finishes 18 at the Gamecock Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s golf completed the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club on Wednesday.

Courtney Dow (75-77-75—227) moved up nine spots today and finished tied for 60th. The senior had a team-high tying 32 pars and sank six birdies. Dow posted a 3-over 75 in the third round to lead the team.

Brooke Tyree (74-79-77—230) also sank 32 pars, and finished tied for 75th. Ava Schwienteck (79-75-77—231) tied for 78th, while Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-82-78—232) tied for 80th, carding a team-high seven birdies.

Ellie Szeryk (81-78-78—237) rounds out the group tied for 89th.

Texas A&M finished 18th in the field and will return to the course March 19-21 at the Liz Murphy Collegiate in Athens, Georgia.