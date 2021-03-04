Advertisement

Bryan police searching for missing teenager with mental impairment

Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.(Bryan Police Department)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bryan teenager.

BPD describes Dequinton Adams, 15, as a Black male with short dreads, 5-feet and 5-inches tall, and 130 pounds.

Bryan police say Dequinton was last seen wearing red shorts, black sleeveless t-shirt, and blue Crocs shoes. Police report that Dequinton has a mental impairment and is not known to run away.

The teenager was last seen on Bittle Lane around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Dequinton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at (979) 361-3888.

