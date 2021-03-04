Bryan police searching for missing teenager with mental impairment
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bryan teenager.
BPD describes Dequinton Adams, 15, as a Black male with short dreads, 5-feet and 5-inches tall, and 130 pounds.
Bryan police say Dequinton was last seen wearing red shorts, black sleeveless t-shirt, and blue Crocs shoes. Police report that Dequinton has a mental impairment and is not known to run away.
The teenager was last seen on Bittle Lane around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Dequinton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at (979) 361-3888.
