Bryan resident hosting virtual concert to help cancel homelessness in BCS

The Canceling Homelessness in BCS Benefit Concert will help raise funds to keep some safely sheltered at a local hotel during pandemic.
By Tre Jones
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan resident is hosting a virtual concert Thursday night to help fight homelessness in the Bryan/College Station area.

Kimberly Ikpo is the organizer of the Canceling Homelessness in BCS Benefit Concert. This virtual concert will help raise funds to keep some community members safely sheltered at a local hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic. All funds raised will go directly to the hotel.

Ikpo said at the beginning of the pandemic she witnessed her friend Dan Kiniry, founder of Tiny Hope Village, raise funds on social media to put some local folks up in a motel and has been donating to him throughout the pandemic.

The Canceling Homelessness in BCS Benefit Concert is free to the public and will last from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, The concert will feature three local musicians Joey McGee, John Krajicek, and Andrea Young.

Click here for more information about the virtual concert.

