Advertisement

Bryan’s Queen Theater reopens for the first time during the pandemic

Drew Barrymore roller derby film “Whip It” will be shown at the theater.
(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Queen Theater in downtown Bryan is reopening for the first time on Friday, March 5, which marks the first time the theater has been open since the pandemic began. The theater will be showing Whip It.

The Queen’s Film Society and the Brazos Valley Roller Derby is featuring the Drew Barrymore roller derby film Whip It.

In accordance with the Whip It theme, the Brazos Valley Roller Derby women will be escorting guests to their seats in their roller blades.

During the movie, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Guests should expect limited seating, social distancing, and masks to be worn throughout the entirety of the movie.

Check this peeps!!!

Posted by Brazos Valley Roller Derby on Monday, March 1, 2021

Concessions will not be sold during the event.

Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M names M. Katherine Banks lone finalist for Presidency
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Texas Education Agency
TEA announces current mask practices can stay in effect, school boards to decide policy

Latest News

Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Bryan resident hosting virtual concert to help cancel homelessness in BCS
Brazos County courts will not experience changes as a result of Gov. Abbott's executive order
Brazos County courts will not experience changes as a result of Gov. Abbott's executive order
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate
Local hospitals respond to Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate