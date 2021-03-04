Bryan’s Queen Theater reopens for the first time during the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Queen Theater in downtown Bryan is reopening for the first time on Friday, March 5, which marks the first time the theater has been open since the pandemic began. The theater will be showing Whip It.

The Queen’s Film Society and the Brazos Valley Roller Derby is featuring the Drew Barrymore roller derby film Whip It.

In accordance with the Whip It theme, the Brazos Valley Roller Derby women will be escorting guests to their seats in their roller blades.

During the movie, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Guests should expect limited seating, social distancing, and masks to be worn throughout the entirety of the movie.

Concessions will not be sold during the event.

Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.