College Station’s proposed Restricted Occupany Overlay goes in front of planning & zoning commission Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station’s proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) will be presented to the planning & zoning commission for a workshop session at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm says the commission’s primary focus will be on the same points the three public input meetings were structured around last month. Those included the potential terms of a grandfathering clause and the percentage threshold of signatures any given subdivision would need to adopt the ROO for their neighborhood.

Based on feedback and the presentation from city staff at Thursday’s workshop, the commission will provide recommendations that will be considered when the ROO heads to its next workshop with the College Station City Council.

Thursday’s meeting can be watched live on Suddenlink channel 19 or through Zoom by clicking here.

