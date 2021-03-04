Advertisement

College Station’s proposed Restricted Occupany Overlay goes in front of planning & zoning commission Thursday

College Station's proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) goes in front of the planning &...
College Station's proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) goes in front of the planning & zoning commission for a workshop Thursday evening.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station’s proposed Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO) will be presented to the planning & zoning commission for a workshop session at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm says the commission’s primary focus will be on the same points the three public input meetings were structured around last month. Those included the potential terms of a grandfathering clause and the percentage threshold of signatures any given subdivision would need to adopt the ROO for their neighborhood.

Based on feedback and the presentation from city staff at Thursday’s workshop, the commission will provide recommendations that will be considered when the ROO heads to its next workshop with the College Station City Council.

Thursday’s meeting can be watched live on Suddenlink channel 19 or through Zoom by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, Blanch Steward, 71, of Navasota is in critical condition.
Navasota man hit by train in critical condition, according to police
Amber Alert for Adeline Paige Welch
College Station Police Department looking for missing toddler, statewide Amber Alert issued
Here’s what some businesses are planning to do based on reports gathered from across the state....
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas will still require face masks after mandate expires
Three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they weren’t directly consulted prior to lifting mask mandate
Bryan police are searching for Dequinton Adams, 15.
UPDATE: Bryan police confirm missing teenager has been found safe

Latest News

Clinton Peacock
Suspected drug dealer arrested after stolen gun, drugs found
Joseph Adam McBride
Grimes County man arrested after cargo trailer found to be stolen
Vaccination
Madison County working to vaccinate homebound seniors through state program
Volunteers range from vaccinators to parking and traffic directors.
Volunteers still needed at Brazos Center vaccination hub