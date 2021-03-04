Advertisement

ERCOT CEO issued 60 day notice of termination

The ERCOT board of directors voted to fire CEO Bill Magness in a meeting tonight.
ERCOT CEO Bill Magness. Photo provided by: Texas A&M Smart Grid Center
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - In a meeting tonight, the board of directors for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued president and CEO Bill Magness a 60-day termination notice.

During this transition period, Magness will continue to serve as president and CEO and will also work with state leaders and regulators on potential reforms to ERCOT.

The ERCOT Board is expected to begin an immediate search for a new President and CEO and will continue to discuss the transition plan at future meetings during this time period.

Magness will be officially terminated on May 2.

The decision is the latest of several recently announced departures from the ERCOT board, which also included Magness. Five board members resigned in late February after public criticism that many board members did not reside in Texas. Magness’s absence leaves a mix of vacancies and temporary members on the 16-member ERCOT board.

For more details follow our coverage partners at The Texas Tribune.

